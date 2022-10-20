Watch: Inside Auckland Zoo's new Indonesian swamp forest

Five years in the making, the final habitat in Auckland Zoo's Southeast Asia jungle track, the Indonesian swamp forest, has finally opened.

The enclosed forest is a balmy 28 degrees, to give visitors the feeling they're walking into the heat and humidity of the tropics.

The real draw-card are two female Sunda Gharial crocodiles, but there are 14 fish species and 100 species of plants too.

At $62 million, it's the most ambitious project in the zoo's history.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above as they take a tour of the new facility bound to wow visitors.