Watch: Inside Auckland Zoo's new Indonesian swamp forest

Source: Seven Sharp

Five years in the making, the final habitat in Auckland Zoo's Southeast Asia jungle track, the Indonesian swamp forest, has finally opened.

The enclosed forest is a balmy 28 degrees, to give visitors the feeling they're walking into the heat and humidity of the tropics.

The real draw-card are two female Sunda Gharial crocodiles, but there are 14 fish species and 100 species of plants too.

At $62 million, it's the most ambitious project in the zoo's history.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above as they take a tour of the new facility bound to wow visitors.

New Zealand

