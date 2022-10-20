Otago students warned after meningococcal case discovered

University of Otago students have been warned to look out for meningococcal symptoms after a case was discovered in North Dunedin.

The person was at 'Pint Night' at a student bar last Wednesday, and has visited the university's Unipol gym.

The university was notified of the case by Public Health and advises students to see their doctor immediately if they're unwell.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease can be difficult to detect, as it can "look like other illnesses, such as the flu", the Ministry of Health says on its website.

"Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that causes two very serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning)," the website reads.

Symptoms of meningitis can include but aren't limited to:

a high fever

headache

sleepiness

joint and muscle pains.

Meningococcal disease bacteria can pass from one person to another through secretions from the nose or throat, during close or prolonged contact.

The disease is usually caught from people who carry the bacteria in their nose or throat but are not ill themselves.