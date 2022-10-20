Jobseeker numbers below 100,000 for first time since pandemic

The number of people on a Jobseeker Work Ready benefit has dipped below 100,000 for the first time since April 2020, according to the latest Government figures.

Jobseeker benefit numbers for September 2022 quarter. (Source: Ministry of Social Development)

The statistics for the September 2022 quarter show 98,934 people are receiving the Jobseeker Work Ready benefit, compared to 112,056 this time last year - a drop of more than 13,000.

The total number of people on a Jobseeker Support benefit, which includes those with a health condition or disability, is down to 170,037, compared to last year's figure of 193,635.

The overall number of people receiving a main benefit in the September 2022 quarter has also dropped by nearly 14,000 in the last year. The statistics also show the number of people receiving a main benefit continues to fall year-on-year.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni says the numbers reflect the Government's commitment to transitioning people off the benefit.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni. (Source: 1News)

"Our Government have been relentless and deliberate in supporting more people into meaningful employment, education and training."

The figures also showed more than 21,000 people had moved into employment in the most recent quarter, despite previous years showing a slow down in people moving off the benefit, Sepuloni said.

"It's clear that while there's more work to be done, our plan is working," she said.

Despite the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and an "extremely challenging global environment", Sepuloni said the Government's approach was continuing to "pay dividends".

"Benefit numbers have not met the high forecasts from Treasury who predicted 487,500 people would be receiving a main benefit by January 2021."