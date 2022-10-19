Second death in Victoria with more flooding predicted

A second man’s been confirmed dead in Victoria’s devastating flooding.

The body of a 65-year-old man was found in the town of Nathalia, north-west of Shepparton in Victoria.

A family member found his body in floodwater this morning.

Premier for Victoria Daniel Andrews said it was his "sad duty" to confirm the news.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, our thoughts and prayers are with him and all in that community.

"Victoria Police will provide further details of that incident at an appropriate time."

There’s still concern around the Murray River at Echuca, which is expected to peak late Friday or Saturday.

Residents in Moama, which is also on the ricer are being ordered to evacuate today, amidst warnings they could be cut off.

In the last 24 hours there have been 400 requests for assistance and around 26 rescues.

However, there’s some good news going forward.

The ABC reports the Bureau of Meteorology’s less concerned about the second wave of rain on the way.

Kevin Parkin, senior meteorologist said, "the expected rainfall over coming days is not expected to be anywhere near as widespread or as intense or as heavy and as a result of that we're not expecting a return to major flooding," he said.

He says the forecast was looking better than expected for Sunday.

"There was some concern we could see widespread heavy falls on the Sunday – that is now off the table," he said.