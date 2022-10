There were some absolute bangers as the 2022 Great New Zealand Sausage Competition was held in Auckland last night.

After a whopping 530 entries from around Aotearoa, judges couldn’t pick just one winner.

As a result two butcheries snagged the top prize – New World Te Rapa’s pork sausage, and Zaroa Meats’ Aoraki salami.

Zaroa Meats’ Aoraki salami (Source: 1News)

The winners joined the team on Breakfast to talk about their wins.