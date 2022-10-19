Meet the Invercargill woman making dresses for girls in need

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is Invercargill's Karen Wilson, who leads a group of hundreds creating newly sewn dresses for girls living in underprivileged countries.

Dress a Girl Around the World began as a small sewing group, but has since developed into hundreds of crafty dress makers that have created, catalogued and sent out 15,000 dresses to girls around the world.

Karen's enthusiasm is infectious and her dedication and effort has brought joy to all corners of the globe. Because of this, ASB is gifting her $10,000 to go toward creating many more dresses for girls around the world.

Upon being surprised with the reward during a design class at Southland Girls High School, Karen said the money would enable be able to fund another 15,000 dresses for those in need.

If you know someone who you think is deserving of being an ASB Good as Gold recipient, you can do so here.

