Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

Kiwis looking to get their Whittaker's chocolate fix may have noticed supermarket shelves looking a bit more bare recently.

Whittaker's Hazella. (Source: Supplied)

The "unprecedented demand" for Whittaker’s new Hazella chocolate block has had a knock-on effect, with other flavours also running low, the chocolate maker says.

The 250-gram block, made up of 33% cocoa milk chocolate with a hazelnut gianduja centre, has been flying off the shelves since it was released last month.

A spokesperson for Whittaker's told 1News in a statement that the Hazella block "has been even more popular with Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers than we expected".

The chocolate is, "currently out-of-stock across some retailers due to the unprecedented demand, but we’re making lots more and will have it out to retail outlets as soon as possible".

The popularity of the flavour has seen stocks of the company’s other flavours decline as a result.

"As we make our all-new Hazella Blocks on the same production line as other popular 250g Block flavours, this has had an impact on stock levels overall but everything should be back to normal soon."