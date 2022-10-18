Video: Dutch train slams into empty bus, splitting it in two

Source: 1News

An empty bus was split into two after being hit by train at a level crossing in the Netherlands, but thankfully no-one was injured.

There were no passengers on board and the bus driver was out of harm's way when the accident happened at Bergen op Zoom.

The bus driver had tried to warn the train, according to Ronald Groffen, who filmed the incident.

"The driver got out and tried to warn the train," he said. "He's a hero."

The reason for the bus being stuck on the tracks hasn't been reported.

"The collision caused havoc, but luckily there were no injuries. It was a traumatic experience for both the bus driver and the train driver," railroad infrastructure firm Prorail said.

WorldUK and EuropeTransport

Popular Stories

1

Covid: Lockdowns, mandates, MIQ to be removed from Govt powers

2

Covid-19: NZ facing triple threat with new variants - expert

3

Runaway toddler goes flying over barrier at T20 World Cup

4

Inflation down slightly to 7.2%

5

Motorists can be stopped 'anywhere, anytime' warn police

Latest Stories

Covid: Lockdowns, mandates, MIQ to be removed from Govt powers

Inflation down slightly to 7.2%

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Image released of red van sought after Wellington hit-and-run

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

Related Stories

Russian warplane crashes into residential area, killing 4

Ukrainians' resilience persists despite new Russian barrage

Explainer: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

Kyiv wakes to explosions as new Russian strikes reported