Video: Dutch train slams into empty bus, splitting it in two

An empty bus was split into two after being hit by train at a level crossing in the Netherlands, but thankfully no-one was injured.

There were no passengers on board and the bus driver was out of harm's way when the accident happened at Bergen op Zoom.

The bus driver had tried to warn the train, according to Ronald Groffen, who filmed the incident.

"The driver got out and tried to warn the train," he said. "He's a hero."

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the bus being stuck on the tracks hasn't been reported.

"The collision caused havoc, but luckily there were no injuries. It was a traumatic experience for both the bus driver and the train driver," railroad infrastructure firm Prorail said.