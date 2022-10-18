Runaway toddler goes flying over barrier at T20 World Cup

Source: 1News

As any parent knows, small children need a constant eye kept on them in case they get themselves into mischief.

And so it proved during yesterday's T20 World Cup match between the West Indies and Scotland at Hobart's Blundstone Arena, when a runaway toddler was caught on camera escaping the attention of what's assumed to be their father.

The young cricket fan went flying over a barrier at the bottom of the hill, as dad desperately scrambled after them.

While the camera panned away quickly, it's understood the child escaped serious harm.

On the pitch, Scotland shocked the Windies, claiming a 42-run win.

CricketAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Covid: Lockdowns, mandates, MIQ to be removed from Govt powers

2

Covid-19: NZ facing triple threat with new variants - expert

3

Runaway toddler goes flying over barrier at T20 World Cup

4

Inflation down slightly to 7.2%

5

Motorists can be stopped 'anywhere, anytime' warn police

Latest Stories

Covid: Lockdowns, mandates, MIQ to be removed from Govt powers

Inflation down slightly to 7.2%

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Image released of red van sought after Wellington hit-and-run

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

Related Stories

Rudi Koertzen, respected former S African umpire, dies in crash

Young BBL fan left bloodied after failing to catch big six