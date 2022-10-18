Runaway toddler goes flying over barrier at T20 World Cup

As any parent knows, small children need a constant eye kept on them in case they get themselves into mischief.

And so it proved during yesterday's T20 World Cup match between the West Indies and Scotland at Hobart's Blundstone Arena, when a runaway toddler was caught on camera escaping the attention of what's assumed to be their father.

The young cricket fan went flying over a barrier at the bottom of the hill, as dad desperately scrambled after them.

While the camera panned away quickly, it's understood the child escaped serious harm.

On the pitch, Scotland shocked the Windies, claiming a 42-run win.