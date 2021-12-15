Young BBL fan left bloodied after failing to catch big six

Source: 1News

A young cricket fan was left red-faced and bloodied after his attempt at catching a six during a Big Bash match in Australia went awry.

Midway through the Hobart Hurricanes chase against the Perth Scorchers, Ben McDermott launched an Andrew Tye delivery for six over mid-wicket.

The young fan came rushing in to make the catch but misjudged it badly, resulting in the ball not landing in his hands but directly on his forehead.

The youngster hit the deck and was quickly addressed by fans around him as cameras showed the impact had left him with a cut that was already beginning to bleed.

"Hopefully, he’s all OK," commentator Jason Richardson said.

"He’s in the hands of the medics."

It added to a tough night for the Hobart crowd who saw their side go down by 53 runs after the Scorchers dismissed the Hurricanes for 129 in 19 overs after Mitchell Marsh clocked a 60-ball century during Perth's 182/5 innings.

CricketAccidentsAustralia

