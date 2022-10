A diver reported missing after failing to surface from a Hawke's Bay beach has been found dead this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Aramoana Beach, in Central Hawke’s Bay, around 7.35pm.

Police, along with the Coastguard, carried out a search.

The diver was found unresponsive in the water at 8.15 and could not be revived, police said.

Further details regarding the diver will not be released until all necessary family notifications have taken place.