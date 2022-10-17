Girl found dead in Paris suitcase with mysterious numbers on body

Warning, some people will find the details in this story distressing.

The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found stuffed in a suitcase on a Paris street on Saturday (NZ time).

Rue d'Hautpoul in the French capital’s 19th Arrondissement. (Source: Google Maps.)

The girl's mother had put out a plea for information on Facebook after her daughter went missing on Friday.

Her post included a blurry CCTV image of an unknown woman walking into the apartment building where the family lives with her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same woman was later seen leaving the building with a suitcase. Police said they found signs of a kidnapping attempt in the basement.

Suspect caught on CCTV. (Source: Facebook/Delphine Daviet)

According to France's BFMTV, the female suspect asked another person for help lifting a suitcase she was struggling to carry around 11:30pm that night.

A homeless man then found a suitcase with the girl's body inside on a street behind the building where the girl went missing from.

Police said the girl had cuts to her throat, tape on her mouth and the numbers one and zero had been "placed" on the murdered child’s body with "a device."

UK's Sky News reports four people are currently in custody over the discovery, including the homeless man who found the suitcase.

No charges have yet been laid.