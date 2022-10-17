Covid-19: 34 deaths, 14,311 cases reported in last week

There have been 14,311 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16.

They come after new Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 was detected in New Zealand for the first time on Thursday. The case numbers being reported today are not broken down by variant.

As of midnight yesterday, there are 185 people in hospital with the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight yesterday.

Thirty-four more people with the virus have died.

Of the 34 people who have died, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Eighteen were men and 16 were women.

Nine were from Auckland, six each were from Wellington and Canterbury, five were from the Southern District, four were from Waikato, two were from Taranaki, and one each were from the MidCentral District and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2065.

Last week's positive cases, detected through RATs and PCR tests, are located in Northland (479), Auckland (5346), Waikato (1031), Bay of Plenty (482), Lakes (222), Hawke's Bay (304), MidCentral (502), Whanganui (154), Taranaki (312), Tairāwhiti (110), Wairarapa (122), Capital and Coast (1573), Hutt Valley (635), Nelson Marlborough (453), Canterbury (1637), West Coast (109), South Canterbury (165) and Southern (661).

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 2041. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded rapid antigen test results (RATs) is 4580.