Auckland pizza, hot dog restaurants broken into overnight

An Auckland pizza restaurant and hot dog store next door to each other have been the targets of an early morning break-in.

Slabs and Good Dog Bad Dog on Onehunga Mall were broken into about 1.18am this morning.

Footage shows part of Slabs boarded up, with shattered glass strewn across the pizza restaurant's floor. Broken glass could also be seen on the footpath outside.

Nearby Night 'n Day was reportedly targeted on Sunday morning. It was also partly boarded up. A worker said it was the fourth time they had been targeted recently.

Broken glass on the footpath after two restaurants were broken into in Auckland's Onehunga. (Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this stage.

The arrests were made in connection with two incidents in Counties Manukau.

Meanwhile, five people were arrested after two commercial properties were allegedly broken into on Leonard Isitt Drive at Auckland Airport.

Newshub reports Sushi Club and café Jamaica Blue were targeted.

Part of Slabs pizza restaurant in Onehunga boarded up after a break-in. (Source: 1News)

The police spokesperson said it responded about 2.26am this morning and that officers observed two vehicles travelling at high speed away from the area.

No pursuit was initiated, but the Eagle helicopter followed and observed the two vehicles until they were stopped.

One vehicle was stopped on Sharland Ave in Manurewa and the other was stopped on Leaver Place in Weymouth.

"Five people were subsequently taken into custody without incident and will be referred to Youth Aid," the police spokesperson said.

They said inquiries into the incident are ongoing, "however it is understood those arrested are responsible for the earlier burglary [at Auckland Airport]".