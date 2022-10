One person has died following a crash in Te Puke this afternoon, police say.

Police said in a statement the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Strang Road and Te Puke Highway was reported around 5:50pm.

One person has died following the crash and another person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The intersection is closed while an investigation takes place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.