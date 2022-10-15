Man dies in hospital after serious assault in Lower Hutt - police

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man died following a serious assault in the Lower Hutt suburb of Moera.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said police were called to Mason Street in Moera at about 10pm on Friday, after reports a man had been injured in an attack.

The man was taken to hospital but did not survive. Cotton said a scene examination was being done at the address today, and guards remained at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident has been asked to contact police on 105, and to quote file P052241248, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

2

Experts warn new Covid variant could be widespread within weeks

3

Nash declines further funding for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

4

Victoria Beckham explains why she removed tattoo of David's initials

5

Bag 'significant' in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

Latest Stories

David vs Goliath: When New Zealand took on Haaland, and won

Man dies in hospital after serious assault in Lower Hutt - police

Netflix sets monthly price for new ad-supported plan in US

Woman's new home build hit with extra $213k bill as costs rise

Related Stories

Woman woke to accused man in bed with her, court hears

Drugs, guns and cash seized in latest Operation Cobalt busts

Man arrested after theft of courier van in Masterton