Man dies in hospital after serious assault in Lower Hutt - police

Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man died following a serious assault in the Lower Hutt suburb of Moera.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said police were called to Mason Street in Moera at about 10pm on Friday, after reports a man had been injured in an attack.

The man was taken to hospital but did not survive. Cotton said a scene examination was being done at the address today, and guards remained at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident has been asked to contact police on 105, and to quote file P052241248, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

