Breakers end 11-match losing streak in Australia

New Zealand Breakers have ended an 11-match losing skid on Australian soil with an 85-77 victory over South East Melbourne Phoenix to register back-to-back NBL wins.

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers drives to the basket, (Source: Photosport)

Backing up from an emotional win against Tasmania in their first game in New Zealand for three seasons, the Breakers outplayed the home side for the majority of Saturday's clash despite leading scorer Barry Brown Jr sitting out the match due to hamstring tightness.

"Yeah, it means a lot to me that we were able to overcome the kind of the circumstances that were thrown at us with a young team and missing its leaders," coach Mody Maor said.

The Breakers had to overcome the absence of Brown Jr and Tom Abercrombie (eye) to record their first win over a Melbourne team at John Cain Arena in four years.

"This is one of the things that has a cost and you kind of worry about it … very happy about the quality of the men that I have in this locker room."

With starting centre Dererk Pardon in early foul trouble, backup Rob Loe sparked the Breakers with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting while Izayah Le'afa marked his first matchup against his former club with 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

"The shot wasn't dropping for him but he stayed aggressive and he kept making plays for his team," Maor said about Le'afa's impact on the game.

"This for me is the biggest area where Izayah keeps growing and for us to be a great team."

South East Melbourne were relying on three big inclusions; Chinese centre Zhou Qi, import Trey Kell III and Ryan Broekhoff; to rejoin a squad already ailing through illness and help snap a two-game losing run.

Broekhoff announced his return in spectacular fashion by sinking a half-court heave as time expired on the first quarter but it would be the lone three-pointer from the Phoenix in the opening half, New Zealand's superior shooting and efficiency setting up a 45-38 advantage.

A third-quarter burst from Kyle Adnam kept the home side in the contest after the visitors took a 15-point lead but Loe inspired an 11-2 run to open the final term and secure the drought-busting result for the Breakers.

With a number of players short on match fitness and point guard Gary Browne recovering from a knee injury picked up during the NBL Blitz, Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell knows there is a tough road ahead.

"We have to do our preseason on the fly and it's gonna be hard but there's enough talent there," Mitchell said after the loss.

"What we need is the endeavour things … you have to be perfect with those until the skill, the talent starts to rise up."