At least 9 injured in Iran prison fire amid nationwide protests

A major fire has broken out at an Iranian prison leaving at least nine injured, as a wave of anti-government protests continues to sweep the country.

Gunshots and explosions were reported from the Evin Prison in the capital Tehran, injuring at least nine people, according to state media. It's reported the prison holds several hundred people detained in the recent protests. Evin is well known for holding political prisoners and journalists and has previously been condemned by human rights groups for the alleged mistreatment of inmates.

Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official. The official said prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the “rioters” were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.

The US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison. This account could not immediately be corroborated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire erupted on a day of more unrest across a dozen Iranian cities. Demonstrations have continued for several weeks, since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained last month for not properly wearing a head scarf. The authorities say she died after collapsing with a medical condition, but her family says she was beaten to death by police.

Witnesses said that police blocked roads and highways to Evin prison and that at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area. Traffic was heavy along major motorways near the prison, which is in the north of the capital, and many people honked to show their solidarity with protests.

Demonstrations, often led by young women, have called for more freedoms and at times for the overthrow of Iran's leadership. The government has deployed security forces, leading to widespread criticism of brutality. At least 233 protesters have been killed since demonstrations swept Iran on September 17, according to US-based rights monitor HRANA.

In one of the latest videos to go viral on social media, a group of what are described as paramilitary volunteers are seen pushing a woman into the back seat of a car in the northern town of Gohardasht and firing in the air to keep protestors back.

While some demonstrators have taken to the streets, in some areas shopkeepers have shut their doors in silent protest against the government.

The US president suggested the unrest may continue for some time. "It's stunned me, what it awakened in Iran," said Joe Biden. "It's awoken something that I don't think will be quietened for a long, long time."

Iranians around the world have also protested. In Wellington today, a group hoisted a woman above their heads in a symbolic commemoration of the lives lost in Iran. Local Iranians have called on the New Zealand government to do more to condemn Teheran, including expelling the Iranian ambassador here. They are expected to hold a protest at Parliament this coming week.