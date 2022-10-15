Review: Halloween Ends is a strange but satisfying conclusion

Once again, it's time for Halloween to end.

The Michael Myers saga has previously had endings in Halloween II (1981), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween Resurrection and Halloween II (2009). But this time is for real, they swear.

Halloween Ends is the conclusion of the new trilogy which began in 2018 with the annoyingly titled Halloween and continued in 2021 with the annoyingly terrible Halloween Kills.

Jamie Lee Curtis returned in all three instalments to the role which introduced her to the world back in 1978, final girl Laurie Strode.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a joy having Jamie Lee Curtis back, who described this new trilogy, for which she acted as an executive producer, as giving her a "creative life" which she has longed for her entire career.

Along with Laurie Strode, it's the supporting characters that have made this new trilogy a success, except for Halloween Kills, which was less success and more just... sucked.

Andi Matichak has been fun to watch grow into her own as a scream queen and has a lot more to do in Ends when her new love interest takes centre stage.

It's this character of Corey who is going to be the issue for a lot of fans, he is ostensibly passed the torch from Michael Myers in this film and a lot of the heebie-jeebies in the film are provided from him.

It's this lack of Michael Myers which will divide fans. But don't worry, he does have his moments and the final showdown between Strode and Myers was satisfying for a Halloween superfan like myself.

This new trilogy from the beginning was all about the people of Haddonfield and how Michael Myers' 1978 rampage affected this small town, so I don't mind that the third film keeps him in the background and shows us one specific example of his influence.

The "serial killer affects small town" subplot is handled much better here than in much-but-fairly maligned Halloween Kills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is actually pretty light on scares, even when there are kills the film isn't going out of its way to create a sense of dread or suspense around them.

It took me a while to decide how I felt about Halloween Ends and I think that whether you hated it or loved it I could find a way to agree with you.

Ultimately though I enjoyed the film and most of all I found the way it concludes to be satisfying, which was a big ask for the film.

This may not sound like an overwhelming endorsement but a year ago I saw a Halloween movie that made me wonder how they can still make movies that bad, so consider this a win.

I know I've been dunking on Halloween Kills a lot in this article but I didn't review movies for 1News a year ago and I had some things I needed to get off my chest.