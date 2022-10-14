Will Trump talk, or even turn up, to Jan 6 committee?

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

Former US President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to give evidence to the January 6 committee - but will he actually turn up?

The far-right former commander in chief is apparently claiming he'll be more than happy to meet with the members, but past history suggests even if he does, he won't be revealing much.

The committee voted to subpoena Trump at its latest - and presumably last - hearing into the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The riot saw a violent mob attack Capitol police and break into the building in search of lawmakers who wer certifying the 2020 election.

Many were spurred on by the words of Trump, particularly after he sent a tweet accusing Vice President Mike Pence of cowardice.

Chants of "hang Mike Pence" could be heard in the crowd.

Pence and other politicians had been rushed to safety, and today video evidence was played for the first time that illustrated the unbelievable situation many found themselves in.

"They're putting on their - [tear gas masks] - do you believe this?" asked an incredulous House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"They said somebody was shot, it's just horrendous - all at the instigation of the President of the United States," she is seen saying on the phone.

Congressman Jamie Raskin told those gathered at the hearing that Trump's tweets and behaviour that day was evidence he always intended for the crowd to try and storm the Capitol.

"Trump did nothing to stop the deadly violence, for obvious reasons. He thought it was all justified. He incited it and he supported it."

The tweet attacking the Vice President, said Raskin, "further inflamed the mob - and provoked them to even greater violence."

The hearing lasted two and a half hours, and at the end the Committee unanimously decided to vote to subpoena the former President.

"Our duty today is to our country, to our children, and to our Constitution," said Republican and committee member Liz Cheney.

"We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man, who set this all in motion."

He may turn up - and not answer.

A number of Trump's inner circle have complied with Committee requests to give testimony, but have pleaded the fifth instead of providing answers.

The Committee will not say whether it'll pursue a court order to compel the former President to comply with the subpoena.

A report of its findings was expected before the November midterm elections, but is now understood to be delayed until at least the end of the year.

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Experts warn new Covid variant could be widespread within weeks

2

Victoria Beckham explains why she removed tattoo of David's initials

3

Gisborne forestry worker dies in workplace accident

4

Auckland man jailed for trying to smuggle 13kg of meth into NZ

5

All Blacks driven around Nelson by former 12-Test prop Bill Bush

Latest Stories

Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

Nash declines further funding for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

All Blacks driven around Nelson by former 12-Test prop Bill Bush

Waikato blueberry growers heartbroken as frost decimates orchards

Govt rules out financial support for those isolating with monkeypox

Related Stories

Off-duty police officer among five dead in US shooting

Man accused of murdering California family pleads not guilty

January 6 Capitol riots committee subpoenas Trump to testify

Ohio man pleads guilty to attacking romantic rival with bomb