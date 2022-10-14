Will Trump talk, or even turn up, to Jan 6 committee?

Former US President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to give evidence to the January 6 committee - but will he actually turn up?
The far-right former commander in chief is apparently claiming he'll be more than happy to meet with the members, but past history suggests even if he does, he won't be revealing much.
The committee voted to subpoena Trump at its latest - and presumably last - hearing into the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The riot saw a violent mob attack Capitol police and break into the building in search of lawmakers who wer certifying the 2020 election.
Many were spurred on by the words of Trump, particularly after he sent a tweet accusing Vice President Mike Pence of cowardice.
Chants of "hang Mike Pence" could be heard in the crowd.
Pence and other politicians had been rushed to safety, and today video evidence was played for the first time that illustrated the unbelievable situation many found themselves in.
"They're putting on their - [tear gas masks] - do you believe this?" asked an incredulous House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Congressman Jamie Raskin told those gathered at the hearing that Trump's tweets and behaviour that day was evidence he always intended for the crowd to try and storm the Capitol.
"Trump did nothing to stop the deadly violence, for obvious reasons. He thought it was all justified. He incited it and he supported it."