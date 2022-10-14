Will Trump talk, or even turn up, to Jan 6 committee?

Former US President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to give evidence to the January 6 committee - but will he actually turn up?

The far-right former commander in chief is apparently claiming he'll be more than happy to meet with the members, but past history suggests even if he does, he won't be revealing much.

The committee voted to subpoena Trump at its latest - and presumably last - hearing into the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The riot saw a violent mob attack Capitol police and break into the building in search of lawmakers who wer certifying the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were spurred on by the words of Trump, particularly after he sent a tweet accusing Vice President Mike Pence of cowardice.

Chants of "hang Mike Pence" could be heard in the crowd.

Pelosi’s response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/wpUlvKoqwT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2022

Pence and other politicians had been rushed to safety, and today video evidence was played for the first time that illustrated the unbelievable situation many found themselves in.

"They're putting on their - [tear gas masks] - do you believe this?" asked an incredulous House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"They said somebody was shot, it's just horrendous - all at the instigation of the President of the United States," she is seen saying on the phone.

Congressman Jamie Raskin told those gathered at the hearing that Trump's tweets and behaviour that day was evidence he always intended for the crowd to try and storm the Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Trump did nothing to stop the deadly violence, for obvious reasons. He thought it was all justified. He incited it and he supported it."

The tweet attacking the Vice President, said Raskin, "further inflamed the mob - and provoked them to even greater violence."

The hearing lasted two and a half hours, and at the end the Committee unanimously decided to vote to subpoena the former President.

"Our duty today is to our country, to our children, and to our Constitution," said Republican and committee member Liz Cheney.

"We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man, who set this all in motion."

He may turn up - and not answer.

A number of Trump's inner circle have complied with Committee requests to give testimony, but have pleaded the fifth instead of providing answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee will not say whether it'll pursue a court order to compel the former President to comply with the subpoena.