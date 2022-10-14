Public thwart man's attempt to nick car at Canterbury petrol station

Members of the public in the Canterbury town of Rangiora thwarted a man's alleged attempt to steal a vehicle at a local petrol station.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper said the incident unfolded at a petrol station on Lineside Rd about 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Cooper said the man allegedly approached a vehicle at the station and attempted to drive off.

Members of the public "quickly intervened" and stopped the man before he was able to get away.

The man fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later, Cooper said.

"The quick reactions of local residents helped result in this arrest and prevent any further violence.

"We received good, quick information detailing the direction the offender took off in."

The man, 25, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges relating to assault and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

