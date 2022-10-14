Off-duty police officer among five dead in US shooting

Source: 1News

Five people are dead after a mass shooting in a North Carolina neighbourhood today.

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh.

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh. (Source: Associated Press)

Among the dead is an off-duty police officer, the mayor of Raleigh Mary-Ann Baldwin announced in a press conference this afternoon.

Two others are in hospital, including a police officer.

Baldwin also stated the suspected shooter had been cornered by police at a residential address.

Shortly after this, police announced the suspect is now in custody.

The shootings began around 5pm on Thursday night (local time) when a person opened fire on people walking on a nature trail.

According to ABC 11 the shooting suspect is a white teenage male.

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted as the shooting unfolded earlier.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighbourhoods to stay in their homes.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Man killed in Flaxmere homicide investigation a 'gentle giant'

2

Bag 'significant' in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

3

National MP in MPI dispute resigns portfolios over 'conflict of interest'

4

Epidemiologist calls for return to Covid alert level system

5

2 'heavily disguised' males rob jewellery stores in Palmerston North

Latest Stories

Victoria Beckham explains why she removed tattoo of David's initials

Bag 'significant' in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

Christopher Luxon speaks with media after MP resigns portfolios

Off-duty police officer among five dead in US shooting

Man killed in Flaxmere homicide investigation a 'gentle giant'

Related Stories

Man accused of murdering California family pleads not guilty

January 6 Capitol riots committee subpoenas Trump to testify

Ohio man pleads guilty to attacking romantic rival with bomb

Victims' families react with fury to Parkland shooting sentence