Off-duty police officer among five dead in US shooting

Five people are dead after a mass shooting in a North Carolina neighbourhood today.

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh. (Source: Associated Press)

Among the dead is an off-duty police officer, the mayor of Raleigh Mary-Ann Baldwin announced in a press conference this afternoon.

Two others are in hospital, including a police officer.

Baldwin also stated the suspected shooter had been cornered by police at a residential address.

Shortly after this, police announced the suspect is now in custody.

The shootings began around 5pm on Thursday night (local time) when a person opened fire on people walking on a nature trail.

According to ABC 11 the shooting suspect is a white teenage male.

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted as the shooting unfolded earlier.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighbourhoods to stay in their homes.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.