Man arrested after theft of courier van in Masterton

A 28-year-old Auckland man has been arrested for stealing a courier van full of parcels in Masterton yesterday.

Garage door damaged during the theft of a Volkswagen hatchback. (Source: Supplied)

According to a police statement the van was reported stolen from Queen Street around 4.20pm.

Soon afterwards, police received reports from members of the public of a van being driven erratically.

By 6.15pm, police were told that the van was at the rear of a High Street property. Officers located the van that had crashed into a fence nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The van was locked and the driver was gone, but some of the parcels were still in the van.

The rest were found later, at the scene of other offences.

Around the same time the van was discovered, police received a report that a Volkswagen hatchback had also been stolen nearby.

The van had been driven through a garage door during the theft.

The stolen Volkswagen was then sighted in the Eketahuna area, near a farm where a quad bike had been also stolen.

Soon after, it was sighted being used to try and tow a car out of a ditch on Nireaha Hukanui Road. Unsuccessful, the driver then stole a Toyota Hilux ute from the same farm where he stole the quad bike.

Shortly after 1am today, officers making enquiries into the thefts noticed a flash of red brake lights from behind a building.

ADVERTISEMENT

They spotted a man in the stolen ute and took him into custody.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear in Masterton District Court today, facing charges related to the thefts and a breach of his bail.

Further charges are possible, and anyone who may have information that could assist should contact police.