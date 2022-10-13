Food price increase remains at a 13-year high - Stats NZ

The price of groceries continues to be the biggest contributor to food price inflation as the overall rate of growth remains at a 13-year high.

Supermarket trolley of food.

The release of food price index data comes ahead of the release of the latest inflation figures next Tuesday. Observers are watching whether annual inflation reduces from its 32-year high in the June quarter of 7.3%.

Figures released by the agency this morning showed that food in September 2022 was 8.3% higher compared with September last year. It is the same as August 2022, which was the highest since July 2009.

Stats NZ consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said particular products were driving growth in grocery prices.

“Increasing prices for yoghurt, two-minute noodles, and tomato-based pasta sauce were the largest drivers within grocery food."

