Food price increase remains at a 13-year high - Stats NZ

Source: 1News

The price of groceries continues to be the biggest contributor to food price inflation as the overall rate of growth remains at a 13-year high.

Supermarket trolley of food.

Supermarket trolley of food.

The release of food price index data comes ahead of the release of the latest inflation figures next Tuesday. Observers are watching whether annual inflation reduces from its 32-year high in the June quarter of 7.3%.

Figures released by the agency this morning showed that food in September 2022 was 8.3% higher compared with September last year. It is the same as August 2022, which was the highest since July 2009.

Stats NZ consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said particular products were driving growth in grocery prices.

“Increasing prices for yoghurt, two-minute noodles, and tomato-based pasta sauce were the largest drivers within grocery food."

More to come

New ZealandEconomyCost of LivingFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

First annual fall in average home values in 11 years - QV

2

Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

3

Alex Jones ordered to pay $1.7 billion for Sandy Hook lies

4

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

5

New video of attempted Christchurch kidnapping accused released

Latest Stories

England warn they're 'considerably better' than 2021 for RWC

North Korea releases images from latest ballistic missiles launch

Food price increase remains at a 13-year high - Stats NZ

Former yellow Wiggle takes on new role focusing on inclusivity

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

Related Stories

'Significant' inequality for Pasifika workers - report

Hep A outbreak linked to imported frozen berries grows to 15

Summer hospo staffing woes predicted, but workers cry foul over wages

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'