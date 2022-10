A cow has died after being struck by cars on a busy Auckland motorway this morning.

Scene of accident involving a cow on Auckland's Northern Motorway. (Source: Supplied)

Police said the crash happened around 5:30am on the Northern Motorway.

Three cars were involved in the crash which saw the cow struck and killed.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Waka Kotahi said the crash blocked both northbound lanes in the Dairy Flat area between Albany and Silverdale at the time of the crash.

The lanes have since reopened.