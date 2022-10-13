Cops who stopped Dunedin supermarket stabber honoured for bravery

The two police officers who stopped the Dunedin supermarket stabber last year have been honoured with the 2022 Police Association Bravery Award today.

Constable Sophie Allison and Detective Constable Jeremy Toschi were grocery shopping at the Countdown Dunedin Central when the attack began.

Allison was off-duty and Toschi was in plain-clothes and on his lunch break.

"Hearing it was over in one minute and ten seconds... it seemed like it was happening for a lot longer," Allison said.

In her statement, Allison described what she heard as "the type of screaming that makes your stomach sink".

The pair said they apprehended the attacker after pinning him with a chair and throwing bottles of cleaning spray at him.

Toschi said he "didn't really think about what was happening, just what needed to be done just stop what was happening".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented the pair with the award at the Police Association's annual conference in Wellington today.

Both officers said they're honoured to receive the award, but also wanted to recognise the bravery of the Countdown staff and members of the public who stepped in.

Association president Chris Cahill says the award highlights a key Kiwi value: "coming to the aid of others".

"Members of the public, Countdown staff and the two police officers have all responded with great bravery when action was required," Cahill said.

"They worked together to save lives and prevent further injury, and all involved should be incredibly proud of themselves."