Cops who stopped Dunedin supermarket stabber honoured for bravery

Source: 1News

The two police officers who stopped the Dunedin supermarket stabber last year have been honoured with the 2022 Police Association Bravery Award today.

Constable Sophie Allison and Detective Constable Jeremy Toschi were grocery shopping at the Countdown Dunedin Central when the attack began.

Allison was off-duty and Toschi was in plain-clothes and on his lunch break.

"Hearing it was over in one minute and ten seconds... it seemed like it was happening for a lot longer," Allison said.

In her statement, Allison described what she heard as "the type of screaming that makes your stomach sink".

The pair said they apprehended the attacker after pinning him with a chair and throwing bottles of cleaning spray at him.

Toschi said he "didn't really think about what was happening, just what needed to be done just stop what was happening".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented the pair with the award at the Police Association's annual conference in Wellington today.

Both officers said they're honoured to receive the award, but also wanted to recognise the bravery of the Countdown staff and members of the public who stepped in.

Association president Chris Cahill says the award highlights a key Kiwi value: "coming to the aid of others".

"Members of the public, Countdown staff and the two police officers have all responded with great bravery when action was required," Cahill said.

"They worked together to save lives and prevent further injury, and all involved should be incredibly proud of themselves."

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Kirsty Bentley murder: Police following 10 lines of inquiry

2

King Charles III's Auckland mansion on the market

3

Ukraine says it 'shot down 4 Russian helicopters' in 18 mins

4

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

5

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

Latest Stories

Thou art 'boring': Is Shakespeare relevant to NZ in 2022?

NZ breast cancer sufferers dying twice as fast as those overseas

Crash blocks Hawkes Bay Expressway, one person seriously injured

Seven Sharp: Kiwis spending $13.5 million a year on broken phones

‘We’ve said no’ - hui uproar over Whanganui water bottling consent

Related Stories

Gloriavale leader admits abuse wasn't reported to police

Battery explodes in pocket of Dunedin cinemagoer

Kirsty Bentley murder: Police following 10 lines of inquiry

'Balance' needed after unlawful police photography findings - experts