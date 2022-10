A person has been taken to hospital after a battery exploded in their pocket in a Dunedin cinema.

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

Fire and Emergency said reports of the incident detail smoke coming from the source of the explosion.

Four fire trucks attended the scene.

St John said they were called at 3pm and one person was rushed by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

According to a report from the Otago Daily Times, the source of the explosion was a vaping device.