The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has announced she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl.
Cuoco and her partner Ozark actor Tommy Pelphrey took to Instagram to share the news this morning.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon…I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the post read.
Pelphrey also shared the announcement saying: "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
ADVERTISEMENT
Several celebrities have flooded the post with congratulatory comments, including Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner.