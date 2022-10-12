The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

Source: 1News

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has announced she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl.

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. (Source: Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram).

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. (Source: Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram).

Cuoco and her partner Ozark actor Tommy Pelphrey took to Instagram to share the news this morning.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon…I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the post read.

Pelphrey also shared the announcement saying: "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

Cuoco and her partner Tommy Pelphery. (Source: Instagram/Tommy Pelphrey).

Cuoco and her partner Tommy Pelphery. (Source: Instagram/Tommy Pelphrey).

Several celebrities have flooded the post with congratulatory comments, including Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMovies

Popular Stories

1

Kamahl Santamaria apologises for 'flirtatious' workplace behaviour

2

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

3

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

4

NIWA and MetService release tropical cyclone outlook

5

Police locate woman sought over Wairarapa fires

Latest Stories

Blink-182 to play two NZ shows as part of world tour

Home detention for rapist 'risks undermining rule of law' - appeal

More woes for Auckland rail commuters as ground moves near track

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

No public holiday in NZ for King Charles' coronation

Related Stories

Angela Lansbury, star of Murder, She Wrote, dies aged 96

Friends star Matt LeBlanc 'taking some time off' acting

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts

'Very grateful' - Veteran Kiwi actor Sam Neill knighted