The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has announced she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl.

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. (Source: Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram).

Cuoco and her partner Ozark actor Tommy Pelphrey took to Instagram to share the news this morning.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon…I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the post read.

Pelphrey also shared the announcement saying: "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

Cuoco and her partner Tommy Pelphery. (Source: Instagram/Tommy Pelphrey).

Several celebrities have flooded the post with congratulatory comments, including Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner.