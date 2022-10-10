Protesters in custody after Wellington motorway disruption

Three people have been taken into custody and charges are being considered after disrupting traffic in Wellington in protest of New Zealand's rail network this morning.

Restore Passenger Rail supporters have disrupted traffic in Wellington. (Source: Supplied)

Protesters could be seen climbing a gantry above a motorway near Bowen St and hanging a large banner that read "Restore Passenger Rail".

Police said the southbound lane that was temporarily closed this morning is now reopened to traffic.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle said the group was causing disruptions to highlight the need for an affordable nationwide train network.

Diversions are in place on the Southbound lanes approaching the city. (Source: Supplied)

Cockle said Restore Passenger Rail supporters delivered their demand to Government in September, wanting to restore passenger rail networks to what they were in 2000.

Asked if he was disappointed in the Government's inaction, Cockle said disappointed would be putting it lightly.

"I'd say many of us are disgusted by the Government's gross criminal negligence that they're showing in leading us on a death march."

"We need the Government to do the right thing, for people and for the climate. The tracks are already there. If they do not make the logical decision to restore passenger rail, we will continue to create disruption," he said in a statement.

One protester told 1News the group had "accomplished" one of their goals by closing the southbound lanes earlier today.