Police locate woman sought over Wairarapa fires

Police have located the woman sought for questioning over yesterday's South Wairarapa fires.

A building smoking after multiple fires on Wards Line, Morison Bush. (Source: 1News)

Police say she is helping them with inquiries as they investigate fires at two rural properties in Wards Line.

It comes as Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fires at 3.44am yesterday morning and found multiple buildings ablaze at a rural property on Wards Line in Morison Bush, near Greytown.

A tractor helping with firefighting efforts in Morison Bush, South Wairarapa. (Source: 1News)

Emergency crews from across the region, including from as far as Palmerston North and Hutt Valley, responded.

No injuries are reported and all people are accounted for.