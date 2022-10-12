Monkeypox: Nine new community cases in New Zealand

Source: 1News

Health officials have announced nine new community cases of monkeypox in New Zealand.

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand (file image).

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Seven of the new cases are in Auckland and two are in the Wellington region.

This brings the total to 20 confirmed cases in the current outbreak.

"All of the new cases have been identified as community transmissions where the disease has been transmitted within New Zealand as opposed to cases where the individuals were infected overseas," Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

"An increase in cases over the last week was not unexpected and the growth in MPX case numbers in New Zealand reflects overseas trends.

"While anyone can get Monkeypox, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM (men who have sex with men) community and people who have sex with MSM. There is a higher risk for those communities."

Te Whatu Ora is urging people who experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash to seek medical advice.

