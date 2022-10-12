Man charged over dozens of staged home burglaries across Auckland

A man has been arrested after allegedly committing 32 burglaries at staged homes across Auckland.

File image: Staged home. (Source: istock.com)

A staged home is a property that has been made to look its best ready for sale.

It comes after police saw a vehicle with a trailer containing a "large amount of furniture" travelling through Glen Innes towards Kohimarama this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said in a statement.

The vehicle was determined to be linked to a person being sought by police in relation to at least 16 burglaries across the Auckland City District.

Officers stopped the vehicle on St Heliers Bay Road, but he fled from the area before he could be spoken to by police, Bostock said.

Police decided not to initiate a pursuit, however the police Eagle helicopter observed the vehicle being driven "in a dangerous manner during morning peak hour traffic".

The vehicle was spiked, leading the vehicle to slow down as it travelled through Sylvia Park, eventually coming to a stop on Camp Road, in Ōtāhuhu.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, has since been arrested and will appear in the Auckland District Court today on multiple charges, including burglary.

The vehicle's passenger, a 28-year-old woman, is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on matters unrelated to the burglaries.

"This was a fantastic effort from police, who continue to work hard to ensure we keep our communities safe and we remain focussed on actively target those involved in criminal activity," Bostock said.