Calls for Govt help amid Mt Ruapehu ski fields administration

Ruapehu District councillor Janelle Hinch is calling for Government support after the ski fields announced voluntary administration yesterday.

It follows the resolution of the directors of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (RAL), which operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields in the central North Island.

PwC's John Fisk and Richard Nacey were appointed yesterday as voluntary administrators of RAL.

Fisk said in a statement: "The Company has had a very difficult last three years, with the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, paired with poor weather this season, meaning that the business has been placed under significant cash flow pressure."

ADVERTISEMENT

He says RAL's directors "explored a number of options, including a capital raise and a request for additional Crown funding, but have not been able to secure the required level of capital".

Hinch said the team at Mt Ruapehu have approached the Government for a "reasonable" investment.

"I would love to see Central Government show the same love that so many other people feel for this incredible place and you know, get in behind it and help us out in this time of need."

She says it won't just affect employees on the mountain, but everyone in the surrounding towns who support them.

"Having you know, an excess of $100 million economic value to the district, obviously that would be massive if that was taken away but we're hoping it's not going to come to that, just to be clear, we still have high hopes."

Hinch said the mountain usually operates with 700 employees, but with poor snow fall and Covid-19, the last couple of years have meant operating with skeleton staff.

"They've had to lay off a bunch of people this year which is really sad, 700 jobs is the usual employment base and another 880 for the district as indirect jobs."