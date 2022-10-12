Christchurch businesses dismayed over 'do not feed' homeless warning

A property management company in Christchurch admits it should have been more sympathetic in an email sent out urging tenants not to feed nearby homeless people.

On Monday, store tenants of Five Lanes at the BNZ Centre received an email from their property managers Colliers, explaining that while they have empathy for the homeless nearby on Hereford St, anyone feeding them is hurting businesses.

"We have been working with the police and city council to move the homeless currently located on Hereford Street," the email read.

The email went on to say that police believe the "group of homeless people are particularly happy and comfortable with that location as they are being fed".

"If they continue to be feed (sic) there is no incentive for them to move.

"Please DO NOT feed them, its (sic) not helpful and is hurting our businesses."

Tenant Matt Docherty said he felt the email was lacking compassion.

“My impression was that what we don’t feed them and then they’ll just leave and go somewhere else and,” he said.

"I just don’t feel like that should be the response.

"In this day and age, we’re past that."

Colliers National Director of Real Estate Management Services Richard James said in a statement to 1News that they're committed to “providing a welcoming and safe environment for staff, retailers and customers”.

He acknowledged the email “should have been more sympathetic” and said they're working with social agencies around the "ongoing challenges" on Hereford St.

A police spokesperson said that food is a big driver for homelessness and that Christchurch has a community kai programme with a number of services that offer meals and food parcels.

"Our streets are for everyone, and alongside our responsibility to look after vulnerable residents sits a responsibility to ensure our streets are safe, clean and accessible for all."