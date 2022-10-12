3 gates damaged, vehicle stolen in Mt Smart ram-raid - police

Three gates were damaged and a vehicle was stolen as Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium was ram-raided overnight.

File image: An entrance to Mt Smart stadium. (Source: Google Maps)

Sir Peter Leitch, better known as the Mad Butcher, said over a dozen signed Warriors jerseys from his collection were also stolen from the stadium.

A police spokesperson confirmed details of the robbery to 1News this afternoon.

"Around 7.34am this morning, police received a report of a burglary that occurred overnight at Mt Smart Stadium on Beasley Avenue.

"Police attended shortly after the burglary was reported. It is understood that a vehicle was used to force entry to gain access through a gate.

"They appear to have taken items from within the premises, and stole a vehicle from the premises, causing further damage to two more gates when leaving."

Director of Auckland Stadiums James Parkinson said Auckland Council is "gutted" over the robbery.

"A range of items were stolen in the raid, including 14 irreplaceable jerseys that form part of Sir Peter Leitch’s collection that he donated to the Stadium, electronic devices, tools, and a vehicle, which was used to ram several access gates as they left the scene," he said.

Among the jerseys taken were tops worn by former captain Steven Price, club great Awen Guttenbeil and team-signed kits from when Ivan Cleary was coach of the team.

Damage from Mt Smart ram-raid. (Source: Supplied)

"My day has just been shattered," Leitch said.

Leitch used to display his sports memorabilia collection throughout his Mad Butcher stores around the county which he had grown through his time as long-time manager of the Kiwis' rugby league team which included successive overseas tours as well as his close association with the Warriors.