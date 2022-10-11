Theft of Auckland's tsunami sirens 'putting life at risk'

The ongoing theft of tsunami sirens around Auckland is unacceptable and is "putting life at risk", the council says.

Tsunami sirens can be stand alone, like the one pictured, or attached to buildings or power poles. (Source: Auckland Emergency Management)

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said in a statement sirens at Huia, Whatipu, Karekare, Piha and Te Henga on Auckland's west coast have been the subject of "ongoing vandalism" - and it's not the first time.

"This is not a new issue," AEM's Head of Capability and Public Awareness Adam Maggs said. "However in recent weeks this unacceptable behaviour has escalated, affecting a significant number of sites along the west coast.

"These sirens are specifically designed for alerting and are of no use for any other purpose, including playing music, making this a malicious and wasteful act of vandalism."

AEM are looking at options to replace the missing sirens, but warn it isn't a simple fix and the sirens are "not an 'off-the-shelf' product".

Maggs added that replacing the sirens comes at a significant cost to ratepayers, and urged anyone who observes someone tampering with a tsunami siren to contact the police immediately.

"The loss of sirens means that the audible warnings for a tsunami threat at these locations may not be functioning at full capacity or as you might expect – for example, some areas may have fewer operating sirens," he said.

"But sirens are only one way to be informed of the threat of a tsunami. Warnings will be sent by Emergency Mobile Alert (messages to your mobile phone), broadcast on radio and television or via the news media, and social media platforms.

"And of course, if you are at the coast and feel an earthquake which is long or strong, move inland or to higher ground immediately."

Anyone who notices a damaged or missing siren is asked to report it to Auckland Council.