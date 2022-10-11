Shocking footage shows Russian missile narrowly miss Kyiv pedestrian

Video has captured the moment a Kyiv pedestrian narrowly avoided being caught in the blast of a Russian missile.

Footage shows a missile just missing a section of Kyiv's Glass Bridge, a popular tourist site in the capital.

A person is walking on the bridge at the time and is seen hurrying away after their narrow escape.

Reuters reported a huge crater near the bridge, which was damaged but still standing.

It comes as Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukraine centres as retaliation for the Crimean bridge attack.

The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east.

Many of the attacks occurred far from the war's front lines.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.