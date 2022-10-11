Shocking footage shows Russian missile narrowly miss Kyiv pedestrian

Source: 1News

Video has captured the moment a Kyiv pedestrian narrowly avoided being caught in the blast of a Russian missile.

Footage shows a missile just missing a section of Kyiv's Glass Bridge, a popular tourist site in the capital.

A person is walking on the bridge at the time and is seen hurrying away after their narrow escape.

Reuters reported a huge crater near the bridge, which was damaged but still standing.

It comes as Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukraine centres as retaliation for the Crimean bridge attack.

Read More

The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east.

Many of the attacks occurred far from the war's front lines.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Back to the Future stars embrace in touching reunion

2

UK man charged $70k for 15 minute Uber trip

3

Security guard assaulted at Auckland shopping centre overnight

4

Kiwi rowing coach banned from coaching in Canada

5

More heavy rain, strong winds in store for South Island

Latest Stories

Watch: Australian pilot pulls off impressive emergency landing

Unfinished business for returning Black Sticks striker Simon Child

Family-owned Waikato blueberry farm's crops wiped out by frosts

'Disgusting' - Adelaide woman's vile act towards McDonald's staff

'Excessive force' used to arrest Hastings man not justified - IPCA

Related Stories

Ukraine's president shares harrowing video of Russian bombardment

UK nurse on trial accused of murdering seven babies