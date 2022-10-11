Putin admits 'stupidity' during mobilisation drive

In a rare moment of weakness, Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted mistakes were made during the recent partial mobilisation of citizens called up to fight on the beleaguered frontlines in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on economic issues via videoconference. (Source: Associated Press)

As his war effort falters, Russia's state run RT media today reported a startling admission from Putin on mobilisation efforts to bolster falling troop numbers.

"Unfortunately, here, we have no shortage of stupidity," he reportedly told officials at a meeting today.

Putin tried to soften to blow by adding that had Moscow not declared the partial mobilisation, "we would never have seen those problems that have accumulated there apparently for quite a while".

RT reports those "problems" include people being called up who were ineligible due to medical reasons and people who were drafted that had no previous military experience.

It comes as Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukraine centres as retaliation for the Crimean bridge attack.

The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east.

Many of the attacks occurred far from the war's front lines.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.