Older man with distinctive tattoos missing in West Auckland

An older man with distinctive tattoos is missing in West Auckland.

Missing man Kalisa Akiono.

Police say Kalisa Akiono went for a walk from his Sunnyvale home yesterday and never returned home.

"He was last seen wearing a brown/black checkered long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and jandals," police say.

"Kalisa is also described to have distinctive tattoos on both of his legs and his left arm."

Police and family have concerns for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch with police immediately.

