Fair Go: Customer finds Glad snaplock bags failing to seal

A major food storage company is investigating why a bunch of its snaplock bags have failed in their one purpose – to seal.

Nelson man Peter Seelen bought a box of Glad Sandwich Snap Lock Bags but soon discovered they wouldn’t seal.

“For a couple of times I thought they just must be an odd one,” Seelen told Fair Go.

But the odds began to add up, with Seelen finding 47 of the 100 bags in the box didn’t work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, he dialled the company's 0800 number. He says a customer service representative took note of the details.

"They told me that they'd sent out a courier bag so I could send the bags back and at some stage someone would be in contact with me. But they didn't get in contact with me."

He tried again and says he got the same response. Then he emailed twice but never heard back.

Seelen says he’s not worried about the value of the bags, but about Glad’s processes, including “what they have in place to deal with complaints because a lot of people won't complain”.

Glad's parent company, global manufacturer Clorox, has an office in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland.

Fair Go asked to speak with someone in person but Glad responded in writing from an office in Australia.

“At Glad, we stand behind the quality and efficacy of our products and have stringent product quality testing protocols in place," a spokesperson for Glad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are regretful of Peter’s experience with our customer service team.

"Please be assured we have already commenced the necessary inquiries to understand what has taken place and put measures in place to ensure our processes are improved."

Glad has phoned Seelen to apologise and has sent him several Glad products.

Since Fair Go’s story aired, Glad has finished its review of the bags and told the programme “this was an isolated incident which has since been rectified”.