Woman faces murder charge as man's body found in Auckland vehicle

A woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found in a vehicle in South Auckland last night.

Police were called to Hobart Crescent, Wattle Downs around 10.40pm where the dead body of a man was found in a vehicle.

"Police have subsequently arrested a 41-year-old woman in relation to this incident," police said in a statement this morning.

"This woman has now been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today."

A nearby Kendall Court resident told 1News she heard a loud argument around 9.30pm last night.

Later she heard another exchange later before "a loud bang".

No one else is being sought over the death and police will be maintaining a presence in the area as investigations continue.

