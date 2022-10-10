UK man charged $70k for 15 minute Uber trip

A UK man was charged more than £35,000 (NZD $70,000) for a 15 minute Uber trip in Manchester, England after somehow setting his destination to Australia.

Uber trip file image. (Source: istock.com)

According to Manchester Evening News Oliver Kaplan, 22, ordered an Uber to meet friends for a drink after working a shift as a trainee chef.

He was quoted a price of £11 to travel to the Witchwood pub, a journey which was around six kilometres.

However, when he awoke the next morning he was stunned to see Uber had contacted him saying he had insufficient funds for the ride as the final charge was £35,427.97.

"I ordered an Uber like I do most nights on the way home from work and everything seemed normal. The driver arrived, I got in the Uber and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going," he told Manchester Evening News on Saturday.

"It was a 15-minute journey - tops - and the bill was said to be between £10 and £11, charged to my debit card. But when I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over £35,000!"

He quickly contacted Uber customer service who told him the bill was so high as the destination was set to Australia.

The company then charged him the correct amount of £10.73.

"If I had have had that sort of money, I would have had to chase them for a refund - it could have landed me in all sorts of financial trouble.

"I'm still wondering how the location was even set to Australia in the first place, seeing as it is the other side of the globe. Thankfully they were really good about it, and made it right straight away - but it was a stressful half an hour to say the least."

Uber responded by saying: "As soon as this issue was raised on Oliver's account we immediately corrected the fare. We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused."