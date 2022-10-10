Trial of man accused of sex offences in Wellington begins

The trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting six women in the Wellington region begins this morning.

The 25-year-old faces eight charges for sex offences, including raping five women, between 2017 and 2020.

The accused has interim name suppression and has been remanded in prison due to not having a suitable location to be bailed to in the lead up to his trial.

The trial is set down for seven days in the Wellington District Court.

Allegations were posted on social media about a group of male Wellington musicians in October 2020, sparking a police investigation.

Police announced a 23-year-old man was arrested in December that year.

Sexual violation carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, while indecent assault carries seven years.

