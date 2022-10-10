Skipper Patrick Tuipulotu to lead All Blacks XV on northern tour

Eight capped players have been named in the All Blacks XV squad to play in Dublin and London next month including lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who has been named as captain.

Patrick Tuipulotu on the charge in a Test against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium last year. (Source: Photosport)

Props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta’avao, hooker Asafo Aumua, loose forward Luke Jacobson, halfbacks TJ Perenara and Brad Weber and first-five/fullback Damian McKenzie are the All Blacks named in the 28-man squad to play Ireland A and the Barbarians.

The team will be coached by Blues coach Leon MacDonald, who selected the squad along with All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

McKenzie, back from Japan and having played a full season for Waikato, was a notable omission from the full All Blacks squad named yesterday for their end-of-year-tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks XV tour is aimed at building depth ahead of next year’s World Cup in France and includes many young players, including promising Canterbury and Crusaders hooker George Bell, 20, and Hurricanes and Counties halfback Cam Roigard, 21.

Canterbury and Crusaders loose forward Dominic Gardiner, 21, the son of former Crusaders loosie Angus, is another youngster seen as possessing plenty of potential.

MacDonald said: “We are expecting an intense challenge from both Ireland A and the Barbarians. These two fixtures will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

“The selection panel have named a dynamic All Blacks XV squad, with eight capped All Blacks who know how to perform at this level and emerging talent. To play at international level is extremely valuable for the players and I am looking forward to guiding the team in what will be a first for the All Blacks XV.”

Foster added: “The squad has a mixture of some experienced players and some younger talent coming through that we, as a group of All Blacks, are really keen to see how they progress in a Northern Hemisphere environment.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to play with a black jersey on, in a different environment and test themselves against different game plans and styles. Hopefully, that will help prepare us really well in another part of our building blocks for the Rugby World Cup next year.”

The selectors have named only three outside backs: AJ Lam and Mark Telea from the Blues and Ruben Love from the Hurricanes, but Chiefs player McKenzie has Test experience at fullback and Blues' midfielder Bryce Heem played on the wing in Super Rugby this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks XV assemble on October 28 and play Ireland A at RDS Arena in Dublin on November 4 followed by a match against the Barbarians at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 13.

All Blacks XV squad for northern tour

Forwards

Props: Finlay Brewis, Oli Jager, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Tamaiti Williams.

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, George Bell, Brodie McAlister.

Locks: Josh Dickson, Zach Gallagher, Patrick Tuipulotu.

Loose forwards: Dominic Gardiner, Billy Harmon, Luke Jacobson, Christian Lio-Willie, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backs

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, Cam Roigard.

First five-eighths: Bryn Gatland, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Levi Aumua, Bryce Heem, Alex Nankivell, Bailyn Sullivan.

Outside backs: AJ Lam, Ruben Love, Mark Telea.