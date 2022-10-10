NZ footballer suspended over alleged insider betting

1News can reveal that a footballer playing in New Zealand’s Central League has been provisionally suspended over allegations of insider betting.

Football on a field. (Source: istock.com)

The player, who can’t be named while the investigation is ongoing, was identified by New Zealand Football’s integrity programme and information sharing partnership with the TAB.

In a statement, the TAB said TAB NZ "provides betting information to national sporting organisations to help maintain the integrity of their competitions".

"Most national sporting organisations have their own betting regulations and the breadth of the restrictions can vary from sport to sport. The setting of these regulations is a matter for each sporting code.

"TAB NZ’s relationships and exchange of information with the national sporting organisations means a more robust oversight of betting on New Zealand sports, as opposed to overseas wagering providers who do not necessarily share this information with the national sporting organisations."

Central League is an amateur club competition involving teams from the southern and central parts of the North Island.

New Zealand Football says all players involved in their National League have to complete mandatory integrity training and are prohibited from gambling on the competition.

The player could be banned from football in New Zealand for up to two years if found to have breached the league's gambling rules.