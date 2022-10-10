NZ footballer suspended over alleged insider betting

Chris Chang
By Chris Chang, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

1News can reveal that a footballer playing in New Zealand’s Central League has been provisionally suspended over allegations of insider betting.

Football on a field.

Football on a field. (Source: istock.com)

The player, who can’t be named while the investigation is ongoing, was identified by New Zealand Football’s integrity programme and information sharing partnership with the TAB.

In a statement, the TAB said TAB NZ "provides betting information to national sporting organisations to help maintain the integrity of their competitions".

"Most national sporting organisations have their own betting regulations and the breadth of the restrictions can vary from sport to sport. The setting of these regulations is a matter for each sporting code.

"TAB NZ’s relationships and exchange of information with the national sporting organisations means a more robust oversight of betting on New Zealand sports, as opposed to overseas wagering providers who do not necessarily share this information with the national sporting organisations."

Central League is an amateur club competition involving teams from the southern and central parts of the North Island.

New Zealand Football says all players involved in their National League have to complete mandatory integrity training and are prohibited from gambling on the competition.

The player could be banned from football in New Zealand for up to two years if found to have breached the league's gambling rules.

FootballCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

UK man charged $70k for 15 minute Uber trip

2

Plumes of smoke, ash streaming from vent on White Island

3

More heavy rain, strong winds in store for South Island

4

Crown opens in case of Wellington musician accused of rapes

5

Main route between Nelson and Blenheim to close for 7 weeks

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 25 deaths, 11,205 cases reported in last week

NZ footballer suspended over alleged insider betting

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Wellington Zoo 'in shock' after birth of four sets of lemur twins

Julia Gillard reflects on iconic sexism speech 10 years on

Related Stories

Man arrested over racist tweet to England footballer Marcus Rashford

Investigators probe Diego Maradona's death, searching personal doctor's office

Ryan Giggs stood down for upcoming Wales games after domestic violence allegations