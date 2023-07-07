NZ ref charged with indecently assaulting teen in Australia

The Auckland football community is in shock after a New Zealand referee was charged with indecently assaulting a teenager in the lead up to an international youth football tournament in Australia.

David Brooke was arrested by Australia Capital Territory police on Wednesday night and has been charged with one count of indecency against a 16-year-old referee.

The 66-year-old appeared in ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra yesterday and has since been released on bail.

A police spokesperson told 1News name suppression wasn’t requested and says it’s unclear if Brooke remains in Australia or has returned to New Zealand.

A source who wanted to remain anonymous told 1News Brooke’s arrest has come as a shock for those that know him.

The senior referee is viewed as a good mentor and someone that’s given back to the football community, sources told 1News.

Brooke is reported to work for NZ Police, which has added to the shock for the community, one source said.

NZ Police have not confirmed Brooke’s employment.

Brooke is reported to have been a football referee for over a decade and has travelled to Australia multiple times to participate in KEEP UP Kanga Cup as a referee coach.

It’s understood training and recovery sessions with a group of youth referees begins several days before the week-long tournament commences.

"On Tuesday (4 July 2023) ACT Policing received reports of incidents that occurred during team building activities conducted prior to the tournament," police stated in a press release.

"Police will allege the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (1 July 2023) with several people witnessing it."

ACT Police stated the investigation is ongoing and any victims of indecent assault or sexual assault are urged to report incidents to police.

Canberra Times reports Brooke is due in court again on July 31.

KEEPUP Kanga Cup claims to be the largest tournament of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, bringing together thousands of young footballers from around the world.

The tournament website states refereeing is an "unrivalled opportunity to develop, learn, make friends and enjoy the satisfaction of officiating at an international youth tournament".

"Respect for referees is paramount."

Football Australia, the country’s football governing body, has released a statement saying the organisation is aware an incident occurred in the lead up to the tournament.

"The safety and welfare of our football community is our priority, where Football Australia has mechanisms in place to provide thorough support to our members, as has been the case over the course of this week."

Northern Regional Football also released a brief statement saying the safety of football participants is the organisation’s priority.

"We are in contact with NRF officials at the Kanga Cup and their whānau, to check on them and offer our support."