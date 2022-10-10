Climate activists glue hands to Picasso painting at Vic gallery

Source: 1News

Two protesters from a climate activist group glued themselves to a painting in the National Gallery of Victoria yesterday.

The protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the protective covering of Picasso's Massacre in Korea in front of a sign reading: "Climate Chaos = War + Famine".

The Age reports the two activists - a 49-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man - were arrested.

A spokesperson from the National Gallery of Victoria told the Age that the work wasn't harmed.

"This painting shows the horrors of war. Climate breakdown will mean an increase in conflict around the world," a post on Extinction Rebellion Victoria's Facebook page said.

"Now is the time for everyone and all institutions to stand up for action!"

Extinction Rebellion have protests planned for the next two weeks in Victoria as part of their "Spring Rebellion".

