Another 250 pilot whales reportedly stranded on Chatham Islands

Source: 1News

Up to 250 pilot whales have been beached following a second mass stranding on the Chatham Islands in as many days.

Pilot whales stranded on Chatham Island over the weekend.

Pilot whales stranded on Chatham Island over the weekend. (Source: Sam Wild)

The whales are stranded on Rangiauria/Pitt Island, about 40km south from the stranding over the weekend, marine mammal rescue non-profit Project Jonah said on social media this evening.

Around 215 whales died on Saturday after around 250 pilot whales were stranded northwest of the island on Friday.

A Department of Conservation team is en route to Chatham Island to support the lone DOC ranger stationed on Pitt Island, Project Jonah said.

"This is an incredibly isolated and remote part of the world, with a small population and known for great white sharks which pose risk to both people and whales," the group said.

"Our thoughts are with the DOC staff and local community."

