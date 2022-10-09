Memorial commemorating WWII's 'land girls' unveiled near Timaru

A bronze sculpture commemorating the land girls of New Zealand’s World War II effort has been unveiled near Timaru.

Over 4000 Women’s Land Service members kept the country's farms running and food on the table while men fought overseas as part of the war effort.

Dubbed "land girls", the New Zealand women have received a permanent memorial on the Rongomaraeroa Peace Walk in Maungati, inland from Timaru.

The bronze sculpture to remember their crucial war effort is just 60cm high. However, the memorial's Dutch sculptor, Margriet Windhausen, said its significance was about more than just size.

"It's not about size. It's not about style. It's about conferring that feeling of love and care," she said. "What the land girls did is just so amazing."

Former land girl Sadie Lietze was only 19 when sent to a station in the Mackenzie Country. Lietze told 1News about her experience during the unprecedented times.

"Very, very cold in the winter at Ōmarama, but the summers were beautiful," she said.

The land girl is now just shy of 100 and is pleased to finally see a permanent memorial.

"I've hoped something would be done for the recognition of all the women who worked in the war years," she said.

"All the land service girls will be in their nineties at least… and there's not many left."