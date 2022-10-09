Kayne West banned from Instagram following anti-semitic slur

Kayne West is attacking Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram use was restricted for directing an anti-semitic slur towards a fellow musician.

Kayne West. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

On Friday (local time), Kayne said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by "Jewish people."

The accusation against Diddy, 52, emerged after the fellow singer pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the T-shirts emblazoned with the logo White Lives Matter.

“I’m trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop,” Diddy told Kanye by text.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye responded with “anything you text I will post” – before posting their exchange on his Instagram feed.

Kanye then accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people.

“This ain’t a game. Ima (sic) use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” posted Kanye.

The posts were removed by Instagram’s owner Meta, run by Mark Zuckerberg.

In response, Kanye ranted at Mark on the platform.

“Look at this, Mark. How you gone (sic) kick me off Instagram. You use to be my n****,” posted Kayne.

A Meta spokesperson said the company places restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break the platform's rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the spokesperson did not state which rules Kanye broke, the rapper has used it to attack figures including a contributing editor to Vogue, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Kanye stood his ground over his T-shirts in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The rapper said the shirt was a product of his “connection with God” and “energy” that he channels which he said is “just brilliance”.

The rapper also insisted his father Ray West found the fallout “funny” despite him being an “educated ex-Black Panther”.